1928-2019
Michael J. "Mickey" Driscoll, Jr., 90, of Folsom died June 20, 2019 at Little Flower Manor. Born Eddystone, son of the late Michael J. and Hannah Lyons Driscoll, he had been a resident of Folsom for the past 64 years.
Mickey was a graduate of Eddystone High School and was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church. He was employed as an operator an the Sun Oil Company, retiring in 1983, and after retirement worked at the Macy's in Springfield. Mickey was an avid Philadelphia sports fan who loved his home and was devoted to his family.
He was brother of the late Ellen "Lollie" Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rose DeSanto Driscoll and was father of Rosanne Ambrose (Michael), Michael J. Driscoll, III (Susan) and Patrick J. Driscoll (Michelle), brother of Anne Hunter, grandfather to Patricia, Erin, Marc, Mallory, Mikey and Molly Ambrose and Patrick Driscoll, Jr., and great-grandfather to Aiden.
Funeral Mass 11 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park where friends may call 9:45 to 10:45 AM. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to Our Lady of Peace Memorial Fund, 501 Belmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033.
Published in Daily Times on June 23, 2019