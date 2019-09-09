|
|
Michael J. Famigletti, 63, of West Chester, PA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday September 6, 2019.
Born Michael J. Famigletti (Junior) on November 29, 1955 to Michael J. Famigletti, Sr. and the late Anna Mae Famigletti (nee Daloia).
He is survived and dearly missed by loving wife of 23 years, Patricia; daughter Nicole Famigletti, stepson Robert (Bobby) Kingsland, stepdaughter Pamela (Pam) Kingsland, sister Michele Luczeczko, sister Maureen Carbonara, and brother Mark Famigletti; nephews Timothy (Tim) and Joseph Luczeczko, Michael Carbonara; and nieces Meghan and Miranda Famigletti.
Most recently Michael was an Executive Vice President – District Manager of Chester County at Franklin Mint Credit Union. Michael was a former Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of their Ambassador Committee and had previously been mentor with their education foundation. He recently was on the Board for Safe Harbor of West Chester as their Treasurer.
Michael had a passion for his many loves – foremost family and friends, music and guitar playing, sports, his own "Famigletti Red" wine and beaches.
The heartbreak of a 1964 pennant race collapse inspired a life-long love of the Phillies. A true Philadelphia sports fanatic, Mike also immersed himself in the Eagles, Flyers, and 76ers. True to Famigletti form, he considered good food to be high priority on his daily agenda.
As a well-respected professional, Mike was admired by all those he came in contact with due to his hard work ethic, friendly welcoming, and never-to-be-forgotten infectious laughter.
Mike was truly one of a kind and will leave a substantial void in the hearts of many. The always cherished experiences and belly-laughing good times we shared with him will ensure Mike will continue to remain in our daily thoughts. He will be with us always.
A viewing will be held at Alleva Funeral Home, 1724 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 6 –9 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Maximilian Kolbe 15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA 19382; viewing 8:30 – 10 am a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to; Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH. 44333 [email protected]
Published in Daily Times on Sept. 9, 2019