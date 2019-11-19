|
|
Michael J. Murray passed away on November 15, 2019 at the age of 72. Formerly of Delaware Co. & S.W. Philadelphia. Loving son of the late James J. Jr. & Marion Murray. Dear brother of Susan (John) Conte, Mary Lou Patton, Linda (Sal) Branco, James III (Sheli), Stephen, Kimberly (John) Jennings & Kathleen (Ronald) Okarski. Also survived by his ten nieces, five nephews, ten great nieces, four great nephews & many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by one great nephew and one great niece. He was a lifetime member of the AOH. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his memorial visitation on Saturday after 9am in the church of St. John Chrysostom, 615 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am. Int. Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 20, 2019