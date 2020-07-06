Michael (Mick) J. Sullivan Sr., 76, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Aston on July 2nd. He was a longtime resident of Tinicum Township. Many will remember him for his athletic abilities at football and track & field. Mick loved music, singing, and dancing. He played the harmonica and sang in Cross Town Traffic. Mick served in the Vietnam War and was a proud U.S. Army Combat Veteran of the 1st Air Cavalry Division. He was a retired long-haul trucker who drove all over the country and an animal lover who made frequent donations to the SPCA. Mick was a survivor, not only of war but of Malaria and Cancer. He was friendly, outgoing, generous and loving. Always had a joke and a smile. He was a dedicated father who loved his family very much and remained one cool, tough as nails, bad ass to the end. He is greatly missed. Mick is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Doris and his brothers Bob and Joe Sullivan. He is survived by his wife, Debra (nee Duncan) and his children Deb, Mickey(Jackie) and his grandchildren Isabella, Grady and Roanin. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Friday 1PM – 2PM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074 followed by his Memorial Service at 2PM. A Military Service will then take place also. In lieu of flowers we are requesting a donation be made to the Delco SPCA at www.providenceac.org
.