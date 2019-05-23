|
Michael J. Talluto passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019, age 61 Loving son of the late Joseph & Genevieve Talluto (nee Bednar). Cherished brother of Joseph A.M. (Carmella) Talluto, Nina Talluto-Kimmel, Marialena Storti and many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues eve 6-8pm and Wed. 9:30-11am at the D’Anjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Funeral Mass 11:30 am at St. Joseph Church. Entombment Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Chester County Special Olympics in honor of Michael Talluto --who was active in Special Olympics bowling and Basketball. Send donations to Chester County Special Olympics’ in memory of Michael Talluto, 350 Eagleview Blvd. Suite 160, Exton, PA 19341 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 24, 2019