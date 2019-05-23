Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
3255 Concord Rd.
Ashton, PA
View Map
Entombment
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum
626 Bailey Road
Yeadon, PA
View Map
Michael J. Talluto Obituary
Michael J. Talluto passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019, age 61 Loving son of the late Joseph & Genevieve Talluto (nee Bednar). Cherished brother of Joseph A.M. (Carmella) Talluto, Nina Talluto-Kimmel, Marialena Storti and many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues eve 6-8pm and Wed. 9:30-11am at the D’Anjolell – Stigale Memorial Home, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Funeral Mass 11:30 am at St. Joseph Church. Entombment Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Chester County Special Olympics in honor of Michael Talluto --who was active in Special Olympics bowling and Basketball. Send donations to Chester County Special Olympics’ in memory of Michael Talluto, 350 Eagleview Blvd. Suite 160, Exton, PA 19341 Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 24, 2019
