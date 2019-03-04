|
1940-2019 Michael J. Wilson, 78, of Brookhaven, passed peacefully on February 25, 2019. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann Wilson (Wright); children, Michael “Bryan” Wilson, Robin D., Kelly A., Joseph W. (Keri), and Eric C.; siblings, Charles Wilson, Robert, John, William, Margaret (Snapitis) and Martin; and five grandchildren, with his granddaughter McKinzie holding a very special place in his heart. Burial Rite and Eucharist: 11 AM Sat., March 9, 2019 at Resurrection Episcopal Church, 667 Mount Rd., Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call from 9:45 to 10:45 AM. Burial: Immediately following services, Church Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Danny Hammond “Cling Onto Hope” within CHOP, Resurrection Episcopal Church, or Main Line Health Hospice Care. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019