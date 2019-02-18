|
1953-2019 Michael J. Zappone, 65, of Claymont, DE died February 14, 2019. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Prospect Park, he was the son of Gerald and Helen Lewis Zappone and resided in Ridley Park before moving to his late residence five years ago. Michael was a graduate of Interboro High School, class of 1972 and was employed as a Mechanic for SEPTA for 45 years. He was a former member of the Church of St. Madeline and coached for Prospect Park and Kedron Athletic Clubs. Michael was a member of the Transit Workers Union, Local 234 and loved boating, fishing, dancing, gardening and Crystal Beach, MD, but most important was his family. He was the father of Nicole Reynolds (Sean), Lauren Taylor (Ronald), Nina Zappone and Michael D. Zappone (Laura); brother of Roseanne Brown (William), Dianne Ferrante (Richard), Helen Price, Tony Zappone, Rochelle Zappone, Jacqueline Garraty (Michael) and Donna Quick; grandfather of Jack, Elijah, Abigail, Alexander, Peyton, James and Georgia; and loving companion of Debbie Filiaggi. Visitation: 6:30-8:30 PM Thurs., Feb. 21, 2019 and 8:45-9:45 AM Friday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Funeral Liturgy: 10:30 AM Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern PA, 919 Walnut Street, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2019