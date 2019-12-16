|
|
Dr. Michael Jack Jarvis Campbell, 80, of Media, PA, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 8th, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of PA.
Formerly of Kenova, WV and Ashland, KY, Michael was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and Marshall University where he received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in psychology and counseling. As a proud member of Marshall's "Thundering Herd" Michael received All-Conference honors as a member of their football team and was president of the college choir. Michael loved his family, a good cigar and Avalon, NJ. He also enjoyed driving, target shooting, and once upon a time, motorcycles.
His call to the ministry began when he was licensed to preach the Gospel in 1961 in the Baptist Church. He went on to study at the Philadelphia Divinity School and was ordained as an Episcopal Priest. He served as Rector at Christ Church Media, All Saints Darby and St. Timothy's Roxborough, PA. Michael was also an active member of Media Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends.
Dr. Campbell continued to serve his community as founder, along with his wife Susan, and as chair of The Center Foundation, on the founding board of the Ethel Mason Child Development Center, and on the boards of the NAACP, Media Fellowship House, Center for Resolutions, The Garrison Family Foundation, VoxAmaDeus, the Rotary Foundation of Media, and Media-Providence Friends School.
His love of music continued as a member of the classical Ama Deus Ensemble of VoxAmaDeus, performing in churches and annually at the Kimmel Center.
He was preceded in death by his father Jack Royce Campbell.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 26 years, Susan K. Garrison; his mother Sylvia Opal McGuire; sons, Michael Sean (Gail) and Drew Jack (Ashley) Campbell; grand-daughter Brooke Paisley Campbell; extended family members, Susan's son, Jonathan W. Mayer (Violet), their children, Vera Rose and Valon Walter Mayer; his brother Derek McGuire (Heather) and their children Gabbi and Kaidan.
Visitation: 5 pm - 7 pm, Tues., Dec. 17, 2019 - Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth St., Media. Private Service and burial will be at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill.
A Memorial Service is planned for February 22nd at Media Friends Meeting, Third St., Media.
Contributions to Media Friends Meeting, Media-Providence Friends School or the Rotary Foundation of Media, would be preferred.
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 16, 2019