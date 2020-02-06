|
Dr. Michael Jack Jarvis Campbell, 80, of Media, PA, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 8, 2019. Formerly of Kenova, WV and Catlettsburg, KY, Michael was a proud graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and Marshall University where he received both undergraduate and graduate degrees in psychology and counseling. Michael loved his family, a good cigar, and Avalon, NJ. He also enjoyed driving, target shooting, and once upon a time, motorcycles. Michael was also a man of deep faith. Licensed to preach the Gospel in 1961 in the Baptist Church, he went on to study at the Philadelphia Divinity School and was ordained as an Episcopal Priest. He served as Rector at Christ Church Media, All Saints Darby and St. Timothy’s Roxborough. While maintaining his connection with the Episcopal Church, Michael also became an active member of Media Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, serving as Clerk of its Property, Care, and Funeral Committees; and on Outreach, and Worship and Ministry. Michael also used his many talents in broader service to the community. He was on the founding board of the Ethel Mason Child Development Center, and the boards of the NAACP, Media Fellowship House, Center for Resolutions, the Garrison Family Foundation, VoxAmaDeus, Media-Providence Friends School, the Women’s Medical Fund, and the Rotary Foundation of Media. He also served as founder and trustee, with his wife Susan, of The Center Foundation, which empowers people through mentoring, education and support. As a proud member of Marshall’s “Thundering Herd” football team Michael received All-Conference honors and was president of the college choir. While in college Michael worked in law enforcement in Kenova, for WSAZ radio, on a children’s TV show and hosted a classical music radio show. His love of music continued as a member of the classical Ama Deus Ensemble of VoxAmaDeus, performing in churches and annually at the Kimmel Center. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Royce Campbell. Survivors include his devoted wife of 26 years, Susan K. Garrison, mother Sylvia Opal McGuire, sons, Michael Sean (Gail) and Drew Jack (Ashley) Campbell, grand-daughter Brooke Paisley Campbell; extended family members, Susan’s son, Jonathan W. Mayer (Violet), their children, Vera Rose and Valon Walter Mayer; his brother Derek McGuire (Heather) and their children Gabbi and Kaidan. Funeral and Burial was private. A Memorial Service and Celebration of his life, followed by an informal reception will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sat. Feb 22nd at Media Friends Meeting, 125 W. 3rd St., Media. Contributions may be made to Media Friends Meeting, Media-Providence Friends School or the Rotary Foundation of Media.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2020