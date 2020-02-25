Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
D'ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
Resources
Michael James Lannon Obituary
Michael James Lannon peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by his family on February 22, 2020. Michael graduated from Haverford High School and Aston Vo-Tech where he went on to work in the Masonry industry for 30+ years. He married his high school sweetheart and had two beautiful daughters. Mike’s passion and favorite past-time was being an avid fisherman. He had lots of “buddies” and family/friends meant everything to him. Mike never had a bad day and his beautiful soul left a forever imprint on those around him. Mike was the son of the late James & Anne Lannon. Survivors: Devoted husband of Terri (nee Marcello). Loving father of Libby Lannon and Kate Lannon. Cherished brother of Patricia (Bill) Cunningham, Jim (Sue), Mary (Bob) Hawkins, Bob (Jackie) and Tim (Maryellen). Viewing: Relatives and friends are invited to meet with his family on Monday, March 2nd from 8:30-10:30am at the Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home 3260 Concord Rd. Aston, PA 19061. Service: Monday, March 2nd at 11:00am in our Main Chapel. In Mike’s honor, we encourage you to dress in casual, comfortable clothing in bright colors for this celebration of life! Donations: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020
