Michael Joseph Mulfino

Michael Joseph Mulfino Obituary
Michael Joseph Mulfino, age 72, of Hop Bottom, Pennsylvania died in his home on Tuesday, November 12. His wife is Mary Ann Mulfino and they have been married for 45 years. They lived for many years in the Philadelphia area, retiring to Hop Bottom in 2014. Michael is survived by his brothers, Robert and John; his sister-in-law, Virginia and their families. A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, Nicholson, PA on Saturday, November 16 at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 15, 2019
