|
|
Michael Joseph Samyan, 73, passed away peacefully on June 9th, surrounded by loved ones and at peace with his life. Never was there a more loyal and reliable son, husband, father, and grandfather than Mike. Born on January 31, 1946, he is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 51 years, Carla (Payes); his children, Michael Joseph Samyan Jr., Carla Hopkins (Mike), Donna Ward (Dan), and 6 loving grandchildren: Michael, Jake, Gianna Marie, Jessica Anna, Cole, and Peyton. In each of them, Mike’s sharp humor, quick laugh, direct manner, and undying devotion to family will live on forever. Preceded in passing by his parents, Michael Richard Samyan and wife Anna (McCloskey), Mike was a dedicated 35-year US Post Office employee and an honorable veteran of the US Army, having served during the (2nd) Korean War, guarding the DMZ as a Military Policeman. He was an avid collector of baseball cards, coins and other keepsakes, and often displayed a keen and thrifty eye while antiquing with his Carla. He had a passion for collecting that will cascade for eternity through the many treasures he bestowed to his family and friends. Mike’s sharp wit and snappy personality will be missed by all who knew him, but his life’s stories will continue to be enjoyed through our story-telling, as we bask in the glow of his fond memories. Visitation: Thursday, June 13 from 9:30-11 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Eulogies: Thursday, June 13 at 11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: St Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In Lieu of Flowers: send memorial donations in Mike’s name to St. Jude Foundation at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/michaelsamyan Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 11, 2019