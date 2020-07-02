1/1
Michael Justis
Michael Justis, 52, of Prospect Park, PA, died June 26, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Raised in Glenolden, he was a graduate of Interboro High School. He served in the US Army and had been employed as a Plumber for Local 690. He had also worked for Hospital of the Univ of PA. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking the camper to Cape May and campfires. Described as a kind and generous soul he loved being a grandfather and time spent with family and friends. Survivors: include his loving companion Dana Melchiorre, with whom he lived; his daughters Dawn and Danielle Justis; his mother, Kathleen (Vincent) DeBarge, grandchildren Gavin and Riley, a sister, Cheryl (Edward) Graham and Dana’s daughter Grace Melchiorre. Military Graveside Service will be 11 am Wed, at Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill. Toppitzer Funeral Home, Drexel Hill. Condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Arlington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
