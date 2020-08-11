1/1
Michael L. Rubillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael L. Rubillo of Brookhaven, formerly of Folcroft, died Sunday August 9th at home surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Eddystone High School, class of 1964. Michael was a proud U.S. Marine Corp Veteran, earning several medals including a Purple Heart. He was a life member of the Tinicum Township Fire Co. Station 48 and VFW Post 4849. Survived by his wife Geraldine (Murray) Rubillo, children Michael Rubillo, Kelly (James) Macauley, grandchildren Emily and Max, and his brother Edward (Lori McCullough) Rubillo. Visitation: Friday, August 14th from 10:00 - 11:00am at Minshall-Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd.,Middletown Twp., Media PA 19063, where the funeral service will follow at 11:00AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved