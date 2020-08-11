Michael L. Rubillo of Brookhaven, formerly of Folcroft, died Sunday August 9th at home surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Eddystone High School, class of 1964. Michael was a proud U.S. Marine Corp Veteran, earning several medals including a Purple Heart. He was a life member of the Tinicum Township Fire Co. Station 48 and VFW Post 4849. Survived by his wife Geraldine (Murray) Rubillo, children Michael Rubillo, Kelly (James) Macauley, grandchildren Emily and Max, and his brother Edward (Lori McCullough) Rubillo. Visitation: Friday, August 14th from 10:00 - 11:00am at Minshall-Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd.,Middletown Twp., Media PA 19063, where the funeral service will follow at 11:00AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
Condolences: www.msbfh.com