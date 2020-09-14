Michael “Mickey/Mike” Louis Arcus, 82, of Upper Chichester, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior and passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Mike was born in Aliquippa, PA, raised in Chester, PA, and was a 1956 graduate of Chester High School. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard, was a member of Chadds Ford Baptist Church, and the owner and operator of Arcus Cleaning Services. Mike enjoyed sports, music, history, politics, and Bible theology. He loved people and sharing stories and his faith. Most of all he loved his family. He was the son of the late Michael and Katherine Arcus, and brother to the late Barbara Schoenborn. Survivors: His loving wife of 55 years: Janice M. Arcus (Mantz); children: Dana M. Arcus, Kristy K. Arcus Sheldon, Kara B. Arcus, and Deborah C. Arcus; grandchildren: Christopher T. Zambrana, Johnny J. Arcus, Kierstan K. Lê, and Luke M. Sheldon; and sister: Romaine Worster. Visitation: Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at the Chadds Ford Baptist Church, 415 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317. Funeral Service: Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Chadds Ford Baptist Church. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OAR (Organization for Autism Research) at www.researchautism.org
