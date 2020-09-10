Michael McLaughlin

Michael “Biggs” McLaughlin age 62, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020 with his family by his side. Son of the late Francis & Catherine McLaughlin, brother of the late Franny McLaughlin and father of the late Anthony McLaughlin. Survivors: Devoted husband of 21 years to Joanne (Bova), loving father of Michael (Julia) Ebright, Brian McLaughlin, Kaitlyn McLaughlin, Michaela McLaughlin and Tyler McLaughlin. Brother of Rob (Mary) McLaughlin, Catherine (Bob) Malinowski, John (Judy) McLaughlin and his sister in law Debbie McLaughlin. Also survived by his 4 grandchildren Jackson, Isabel, Michael Jr and Annabel, along with many nieces and nephews. Mike worked as a Master Plumber for 30+ years. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Aston, Sun Valley and Philadelphia sports teams. He was a friend of Bill W. and devoted 25 + years of service to help many find their purpose. Above all else, he was a devoted family man. Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to his gathering Sat. 9:00 – 10:45 am. at the DANJOLELL – STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston Funeral Service: 11 am in the Main Chapel. Private burial. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-michael-biggs-mclaughlin-memorial-fund
in lieu of flowers.