Michael McVeigh

Michael Anthony “Tony” McVeigh, died peacefully on June 28, 2020. Retired in 2015 as a Senior Technical Fellow with the Boeing Company, Mr. McVeigh was the beloved husband of Paula McVeigh (nee Blasco). Loving father to Kevin, Rachel, and Brian (Kristin). Also survived by his three granddaughters Quinn, Olivia, and Fiona and his sisters, Brenda Owens (John) and Patricia McVeigh. Predeceased by his sister Marianne McKeown (Ciaran). Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 14 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Chrysostom Church, Wallingford, Pa. Internment at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Mary Ilgen Scholarship in Aerospace Engineering at Penn State University. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com