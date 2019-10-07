|
|
Michael J. Murphy (Murph) passed suddenly on Wednesday, October 2nd at the age of 63. He will be forever missed by his family. Michael was a long-time resident of Aston, PA. He spent all of his adult life in the food sector and was well known in the restaurant community. He is survived by his daughter, Alexa Murphy; brothers, James (Michelle) Murphy, Kevin (Lisa) Murphy, and Patrick (Sheryl) Murphy. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews. His memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 11:30am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home 1459 Market St. Linwood, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:30-11:30am at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019