Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Murphy Obituary
Michael J. Murphy (Murph) passed suddenly on Wednesday, October 2nd at the age of 63. He will be forever missed by his family. Michael was a long-time resident of Aston, PA. He spent all of his adult life in the food sector and was well known in the restaurant community. He is survived by his daughter, Alexa Murphy; brothers, James (Michelle) Murphy, Kevin (Lisa) Murphy, and Patrick (Sheryl) Murphy. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews. His memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 11:30am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home 1459 Market St. Linwood, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 10:30-11:30am at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ward Funeral Home
Download Now