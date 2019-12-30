|
Michael Perna, age 94, of Swarthmore, PA, passed away quietly on Monday, December 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Dolores (Maida) Perna; his son, Daniel Perna; his daughters Sandra Johnson (Eric) and Maria Robbins (Jim); his grandchildren Eric Nicholas and Katelyn Rose Johnson, Stephanie and Allison Robbins, along with countless nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Born in South Philadelphia in 1925, the son of the late Donoto and Gelsomina (Mattia) Perna, and a 59-year resident of Ridley Township. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and served in over a dozen campaigns in the South Pacific from 1943 through 1945. Following the war, Michael worked at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where he served over 44 years in 67 Shop, rising to superintendent. Michael served others as Chairman of the Democratic Zoning Board for Ridley Township; Assistant Scoutmaster, Boy Scout Troop 206, Notre Dame De Lourdes Parish; and Member of Our Lady of Seniors Club. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 10:00-11:45 AM at Notre Dame De Lourdes Church, 950 Michigan Ave, Swarthmore, PA 19081, followed by his Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, 1600 S Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael’s name to Notre Dame De Lourdes School, 990 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, PA 19081, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 2, 2020