|
|
Michael D. Porrini, 43, passed away February 21, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he has been a long time Delaware County resident. He attended Academy Park High School and was a former employee of UTC. He was an excellent athlete, excelling in baseball, football, basketball, and darts. He is the beloved son of Catherine and Michael Porrini, loving father of Dominic Myers; brother of Stephanie Wagman (David) and Jennifer Logan (Tim); uncle of Jimmy, TJ, Ryan, Mia, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Kaiden, and Kendall. Visitation Monday 10am-12pm at the Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015 with a reception to follow. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 23, 2019