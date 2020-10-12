Michael R. Standen, 58 of Broomall, passed suddenly on October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane A. (nee Kepka). Devoted father of Michael R., Jr. (Deana), Brad T. (Ashley) and Sean J. and the late Alyssa M. Grandfather of Delaney and Tripp Standen. Son of Richard Standen and the late Elisabeth. Brother of Karen Standen and the late Thomas. Since he was 16 years old Michael was a member of the Broomall Fire Company and he worked for the Marple Newtown School District as a bus driver since he was 18 years old. Michael also worked for Acme Markets for many years. He was a volunteer at Broomall-Newtown Baseball for many years. He was avid sports fan and especially loved the Phillies. Funeral Mass: Thursday at 11:00 AM at Saint Anastasia Church, West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55514 Arrangements by Logan-Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store