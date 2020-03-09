|
|
Michael Simchock, 86, of Wallingford passed away on Saturday, March 7th. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked for many years as a barber in Aston, PA. Michael was predeceased by 6 siblings. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Simchock; step-son, Frankie Mosakowski (Sue); sisters, Catherine Weyman and Susan Sutsko. His funeral mass will be held on Thursday March 12th at 11am at St. John Chrysostom Church in Wallingford. Friends and family are invited to his viewing on Thursday morning from 9:30am-10:30am at the Carr Funeral Home 935 S. Providence Rd. (Rte. 320) Wallingford, PA. Burial will follow in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2020