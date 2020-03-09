Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home Ltd
935 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-3655
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carr Funeral Home Ltd
935 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Wallingford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Simchock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Simchock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Simchock Obituary
Michael Simchock, 86, of Wallingford passed away on Saturday, March 7th. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked for many years as a barber in Aston, PA. Michael was predeceased by 6 siblings. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Simchock; step-son, Frankie Mosakowski (Sue); sisters, Catherine Weyman and Susan Sutsko. His funeral mass will be held on Thursday March 12th at 11am at St. John Chrysostom Church in Wallingford. Friends and family are invited to his viewing on Thursday morning from 9:30am-10:30am at the Carr Funeral Home 935 S. Providence Rd. (Rte. 320) Wallingford, PA. Burial will follow in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -