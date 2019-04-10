|
Michael T. Ryan, age 70, a longtime resident of Collingdale, passed away on April 9, 2019 after a long illness. Mike was raised in Briarcliffe and graduated from Msgr. Bonner High School. He was a retired sheet metal worker and more recently a driver for Southeast Delco School District. His passion was devoting his time to Briarcliffe Swim Club where he was a lifetime member and served as a Board of Director for 40 years including many years as President and Treasurer. He is survived by his wife Helen (nee: Hoban); his son Jeffrey (Tracey) of West Chester and his daughter Stacey of Collingdale; grandchildren Samantha (John) McCoach, Maddie, Brendan and his great-granddaughter Hadley, all of West Chester and several other family members. Services and Burial Private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 11, 2019