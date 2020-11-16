Michael T. Schanne, Jr., 42, formerly of Newtown Square, passed away suddenly near his home in Portland, OR on June 8, 2020. Born in Lake Forest, IL, Michael was the son of Michael T. and the late Barbara (Heavey) Schanne. Beloved brother of Kathleen Wiler (John) and cherished uncle to two nieces. Michael is predeceased by his brother William F. Schanne. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael attended St. John Neumann elementary school. He later graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in 1995 and The University of Rhode Island in 1999, where he was a 4-year member of the men’s golf team. Michael worked in the golf industry operating and administrating tournaments at the amateur and professional levels. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020 9:30 am, St. John Neumann Parish, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. It will be live streamed https://sjnparish.org/celebrate/livestream/
Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Golf Association of Philadelphia in support of the Youth on Course program https://gapgolf.org/play/junior/youth-on-course/
GAP Foundation 1974 Sproul Road, Suite 400 Broomall, PA 19008 Arrg: O’Leary Funeral Home, Springfield.