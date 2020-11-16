1/1
Michael T. Schanne Jr.
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael T. Schanne, Jr., 42, formerly of Newtown Square, passed away suddenly near his home in Portland, OR on June 8, 2020. Born in Lake Forest, IL, Michael was the son of Michael T. and the late Barbara (Heavey) Schanne. Beloved brother of Kathleen Wiler (John) and cherished uncle to two nieces. Michael is predeceased by his brother William F. Schanne. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael attended St. John Neumann elementary school. He later graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in 1995 and The University of Rhode Island in 1999, where he was a 4-year member of the men’s golf team. Michael worked in the golf industry operating and administrating tournaments at the amateur and professional levels. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020 9:30 am, St. John Neumann Parish, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. It will be live streamed https://sjnparish.org/celebrate/livestream/ Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Golf Association of Philadelphia in support of the Youth on Course program https://gapgolf.org/play/junior/youth-on-course/ GAP Foundation 1974 Sproul Road, Suite 400 Broomall, PA 19008 Arrg: O’Leary Funeral Home, Springfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. John Neumann
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 16, 2020
Mike, condolences on the loss of your. It has been a tragic. Mike is now with his mother in Heaven with the lord. RIP Mike
joseph cutuli
Friend
November 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Schanne Family for the loss of your loved one, Michael, Jr., and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved