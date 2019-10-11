Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Michael T. Wiciak, Sr., a longtime resident of Chester, PA age 96, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Michael was born and raised in Poland, survived being deported in 1940 to Siberia and then served in the Polish Army under British command during World War II. Michael immigrated to the United States, where he established and operated Mike Wiciak Garage Doors. He was an active parishioner of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Chester. Mike was also the past president of the Polish National Alliance Group 650 and Council 140 and SPK Polish Veterans of WWII post #48. He was a loving husband, devoted father and Dziadzio. Survivors: His wife: Natalie (Reczek) Wiciak; Children: Michael T. Wiciak, Jr. (Marita) Edward J. Wiciak and Maryanne Page (David); 4 grandchildren: Michelle, Michael J., Cecily, and Tori and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Monday, October 14, 2019 from 6:30-8:30pm and Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 9-10:00am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Mass: Tuesday at 11:00 am at St. Hedwig’s Church, 4th & Hayes Streets, Chester, PA 19013. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019
