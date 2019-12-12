|
Michael Thomas Jones, age 30, of Aston, PA, died Monday, December 9, 2019. Michael was a 2007 graduate of Sun Valley High School and went on to attend Williamson Trade School. Michael was very athletic, playing football, lacrosse and basketball. Music was an important part of his life; attending concerts with friends and playing his guitar. Also he enjoyed fishing and 4 wheeling. Michael was the best at being a prankster and making people laugh. He also had one of the biggest hearts, gave the best hugs, and was a very caring person. Michael was pre-deceased by his Grandparents Robert L. and Theresa T. Jones and Brenden E. Beaumont. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Michele (Feinberg) Jones. Sisters, Mallary and Virginia Jones. Grandparents, Virginia R. Beaumont and Harry A. Feinberg. As well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Friends and his dog, Gideon. Visitation: Monday, December 16th from 6:00-8:00PM and Tuesday, December 17th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Tuesday, December 17th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Michael to: Aston Athletic Association, PO Box 12, 105 Rutledge Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 13, 2019