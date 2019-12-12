Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Thomas Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Thomas Jones Obituary
Michael Thomas Jones, age 30, of Aston, PA, died Monday, December 9, 2019. Michael was a 2007 graduate of Sun Valley High School and went on to attend Williamson Trade School. Michael was very athletic, playing football, lacrosse and basketball. Music was an important part of his life; attending concerts with friends and playing his guitar. Also he enjoyed fishing and 4 wheeling. Michael was the best at being a prankster and making people laugh. He also had one of the biggest hearts, gave the best hugs, and was a very caring person. Michael was pre-deceased by his Grandparents Robert L. and Theresa T. Jones and Brenden E. Beaumont. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Michele (Feinberg) Jones. Sisters, Mallary and Virginia Jones. Grandparents, Virginia R. Beaumont and Harry A. Feinberg. As well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Friends and his dog, Gideon. Visitation: Monday, December 16th from 6:00-8:00PM and Tuesday, December 17th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Tuesday, December 17th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Michael to: Aston Athletic Association, PO Box 12, 105 Rutledge Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -