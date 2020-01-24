|
Michael William Rapp, son of Michael E. and Hazel C. Rapp, died on January 20, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 71. A graduate of Swarthmore High School, Michael pursued adventures far and wild before settling in closer to home. He worked at Swarthmore College as a computer hardware technician for 30 years until his retirement in 2019. A life-long explorer with eclectic interests, from Bob Dylan to the Grateful Dead, bottle caps to bottled beer, and Buckminster Fuller to Homer Simpson, his kind and gentle spirit will be missed by all who loved him, and a comfort to all who remember him. He is survived by his brothers Stephen (Chestertown, MD), Peter (Baltimore, MD), and Gregory (Richmond, VA), and his loving nieces Ella and Mae Rapp (Brooklyn, NY). An informal, unscripted gathering for remembrance is scheduled for Saturday, 2/1/2020 at 2:00 PM, Bond Memorial Hall, Swarthmore College. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Scott Arboretum of Swarthmore College.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020