Michaelina Holmes Obituary
Michaelina “Micki” R. Holmes, age 81 of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania passed away on April 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born to Nicola & Columba Scioscioli Pinto, she was raised in Southwest Philadelphia. Micki has resided in the Belmont Estates, at Garnet Valley since 2004, previously residing in Broomall, Pennsylvania. Micki retired as an Executive Assistant for Wyeth Ayerst Pharmaceutical Company. Micki was devoted to her home and family, enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, walking and holidays with her family. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her world. She was devoted to her faith and a member of St. Cornelius Parish. She was an active member in her community and an associate of the Belmont Home Owners Association. In addition to her parents, Micki is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Holmes Jr. who died in 2015, and 2 sisters, Mary Pinto & Lena McDonnell. Micki is survived by 4 children, Ron (Megan) Holmes, Dennis Holmes, Michelle Holmes & Kevin (Marcy) Holmes, a sister, Susan Frame and 5 grandchildren, Cassidy, Miranda, Aidan, Benjamin & Elliott. A visitation will be held on Monday, 9:15AM to 10:15AM at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, 160 Ridge Rd., Chadds Ford, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to the Main Line Health Homecare & Hospice, 240 N. Radnor Chester Rd., Wayne, PA 19087. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019
