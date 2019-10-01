Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele (Murray) Vaughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele (Murray) Vaughn Obituary
Michele Vaughn (nee Murray), age 60, of Norwood, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, John P. and Anna Mae Murray; her sister Patricia Murray; brother-in-law Richard Tillberry, and great niece Ricki Tillberry. Michele was a loving mother to Becky (Mike) Hughes and Steven (Tara) Vaughn, and devoted grandmother to Connor, Grace and Molly Hughes, and Sean, Chase and Lexi Vaughn. She is also survived by her siblings, Jacqueline (Andrew) DiGrazio, Marcella Tillberry, John (Cheryl) Murray, Phil (Gail) Murray, loving companion Richard Williams, and many extended family members and friends. Michele was a long-time employee of the Philadelphia Eagles and most recently employed by the Borough of Norwood. She enjoyed both jobs and made many good friends at work. There was nothing Michele enjoyed more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Most weekends you could find her at a gym, ice rink or ball field cheering for them at their sporting events. The only thing she enjoyed more than that was a Murray family party with her entire family talking and laughing together. Michele’s life will be celebrated with visitation on Friday, October 4 from 7-9 pm and Saturday, October 5 at 10 am, followed by a memorial service at 11 am at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA. Interment will be at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now