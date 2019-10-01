|
|
Michele Vaughn (nee Murray), age 60, of Norwood, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, John P. and Anna Mae Murray; her sister Patricia Murray; brother-in-law Richard Tillberry, and great niece Ricki Tillberry. Michele was a loving mother to Becky (Mike) Hughes and Steven (Tara) Vaughn, and devoted grandmother to Connor, Grace and Molly Hughes, and Sean, Chase and Lexi Vaughn. She is also survived by her siblings, Jacqueline (Andrew) DiGrazio, Marcella Tillberry, John (Cheryl) Murray, Phil (Gail) Murray, loving companion Richard Williams, and many extended family members and friends. Michele was a long-time employee of the Philadelphia Eagles and most recently employed by the Borough of Norwood. She enjoyed both jobs and made many good friends at work. There was nothing Michele enjoyed more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Most weekends you could find her at a gym, ice rink or ball field cheering for them at their sporting events. The only thing she enjoyed more than that was a Murray family party with her entire family talking and laughing together. Michele’s life will be celebrated with visitation on Friday, October 4 from 7-9 pm and Saturday, October 5 at 10 am, followed by a memorial service at 11 am at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA. Interment will be at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019