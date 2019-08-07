Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc.
530 W. Woodland Ave
Springfield, PA 19064
610-544-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle C. (Neidich) Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle C. (Neidich) Gibson Obituary
1983 - 2019 Michelle C. Gibson (nee Neidich), of Delaware County, PA, on August 3, 2019. Wife of Joshua Gibson; mother of Tyler, Jake, and Julianna Gibson and step-mother of Nicholas Gibson-Misero, and loving daughter and sister. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, August 10, after 10:00 am at the Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc., 530 W. Woodland Ave., Springfield, PA 19064 followed by her funeral service at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now