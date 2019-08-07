|
1983 - 2019 Michelle C. Gibson (nee Neidich), of Delaware County, PA, on August 3, 2019. Wife of Joshua Gibson; mother of Tyler, Jake, and Julianna Gibson and step-mother of Nicholas Gibson-Misero, and loving daughter and sister. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, August 10, after 10:00 am at the Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc., 530 W. Woodland Ave., Springfield, PA 19064 followed by her funeral service at 12:00 pm. Interment will be private. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 8, 2019