Michelle Christine Bond
Michelle Christine Bond, 43, of Allentown, Pa, formerly of Southwest Phila, passed away on August 30, 2020. She is predeceased by her father Eugene Wurth. Michelle loved painting, being outdoors, dogs, cats, music, going to the beach and a good glass of wine. She is survived by her beloved mother Nancy Wurth, her sister Dawn Wurth, husband David Barth, Uncle Bill & Aunt Marge, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends and family are invited to Michelle’s Memorial Service at 12:30 PM on Sunday September 6, 2020 at Ridley Creek State Park, Pavilion #14, 5 Sandy Flash Dr. Media, Pa 19063 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
