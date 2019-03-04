|
Dr. Mike L.E. Sweitzer III, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Secane, PA went home to be with his Lord on February 27, 2019 at the age of 69. Pastor Mike will long be remembered for his devotion to his wife, family, and members of his congregation.
Mike was born to Ed and Doris Sweitzer in Portsmouth, Virginia on October 18, 1949. He graduated from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach where he met his high school sweetheart, Karen Holzhaeuser, whom he later married in 1971. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for six years, to include a tour of duty in Vietnam. While stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, he was made a new creature in Christ by the power of the gospel. After attending a church service, he was invited to a restaurant owned by Bill Montgomery, the man who led him to the Lord. Mike prayed a similar prayer to this: "God be merciful to me a sinner. I know I can't save myself. I believe His shed blood, death, burial, and resurrection were for me. Forgive me of my sins and come into my heart. Amen." While serving aboard the USS Saratoga he answered the call of God to preach, reading Luke 4:18 "The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel…"
Mike obtained his B.A. and M.A. at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. He was ordained and served under the direction of Dr. Harold B. Sightler who would later award him with a Doctorate of Divinity in 1995.
In 1982, he and his family moved to the Philadelphia area as church planters for Baptist International Missions Incorporated (BIMI). He lovingly and faithfully served as senior pastor for 36 years, ministering and sharing the Gospel with everyone he met. He dedicated his life to leading others to Christ and living for the Lord. He was a true example of Christ's love and a servant's heart.
He is preceded in death by his father, Louis E. Sweitzer, Jr. and survived by his mother, Doris Rutledge Sweitzer and three brothers: Robert, Jeff and Glen. He leaves behind his wife Karen of 47 years, six children: Rebecca, Sharon, Ed, Jessica, Michele, Stephen and ten grandchildren: Kaelyn, Morgan, Alyssa, Connor, Jorden, Lily, Lee, Adeline, Landon, Elijah.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 5th at Trinity Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 with the service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Baptist Church. Trinity Baptist Church, 1011 Providence Road, Secane, PA 19018
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019