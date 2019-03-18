|
Mildred C. Leinhauser, (nee Dwyer) passed away at the age of 86, on March 15, 2019. She lived in Folcroft, PA for many years and was formerly of Philadelphia where she was born on February 13, 1933 to Edward and Mildred Dwyer. Mildred was a 1950 graduate of West Catholic High School where she was a member of the drama club and enjoyed tap dancing. She was a devoted member of St George Church and enjoyed Bingo but was most of all a devoted mother and grandmother. Beloved wife of the late Francis L. Leinhauser II; devoted mother of Francis L. Leinhauser III, Edward J. Leinhauser, James E. Leinhauser, William J. Leinhauser and Joann M. Bair; dear grandmother of Thomas, Angela, Erica, Samuel, Rachel and Dana; dear sister of Marie Curran and the late Eileen Niefer. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday after 9 AM in the Church of St. George, 11 E. Lamont Ave, Glenolden PA 19036, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019