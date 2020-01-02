|
|
1925 - 2019 Mildred Carmella D’Angelo Verzella, 94, of Ridley Park, died December 31, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Anastasi D’Angelo. She was a loving wife of the late Albert A. Verzella and sister of the late Nicholas and Donald D’Angelo. Mildred was mother of Phyllis Verzella Humes (Jack) and Albert M. Verzella (Debra), grandmother of Kristopher and Gabrielle Verzella, John, Jaqui and Autumn Humes, sister of Anthony J. D’Angelo (Ro), and sister-in-law of Irene D’Angelo, also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 11 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park. Visitation 7 to 9 PM Monday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park and 9:45 to 10:45 AM Tuesday in the church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Widener University for the Anthony Frank D’Angelo Memorial Scholarship, One University Place, Chester, PA 19013. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020