Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Verzella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Carmella D'Angelo Verzella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Carmella D'Angelo Verzella Obituary
1925 - 2019 Mildred Carmella D’Angelo Verzella, 94, of Ridley Park, died December 31, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Anastasi D’Angelo. She was a loving wife of the late Albert A. Verzella and sister of the late Nicholas and Donald D’Angelo. Mildred was mother of Phyllis Verzella Humes (Jack) and Albert M. Verzella (Debra), grandmother of Kristopher and Gabrielle Verzella, John, Jaqui and Autumn Humes, sister of Anthony J. D’Angelo (Ro), and sister-in-law of Irene D’Angelo, also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 11 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park. Visitation 7 to 9 PM Monday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park and 9:45 to 10:45 AM Tuesday in the church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Widener University for the Anthony Frank D’Angelo Memorial Scholarship, One University Place, Chester, PA 19013. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -