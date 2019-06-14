Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
Mildred "Millie" DiMaio

Mildred "Millie" DiMaio Obituary
Mildred “Millie “DiMaio, 89, of Linwood, passed away on June 8th. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul DiMaio (2002), and her son, Victor DiMaio (2019). She is survived by her Children, Daniel DiMaio, Cissy Pino, Donna DiMaio, and Mark DiMaio (Susan); Daughter-in-Law, Vicky DiMaio. Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 11am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home, 1459 Market St. Linwood, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019
