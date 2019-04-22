|
|
Mildred H. Autenreith, age 90, of Upland, PA, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. A selfless woman with a big heart who loved everyone. Mildred was born in Chester, PA, to the late John and Diantha Gillespie. She is preceded in death by her husband Earl, her daughter Mildred H. Martin, her siblings Dorothy Pennewill, John and William Gillespie. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished, above all, her faith, family and friends. She was a parishioner of the Church of Our Lady of Charity, Brookhaven, PA and a longtime member of AARP Chapter #4496. Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Earlene and Danté Icaro; her son-in-law Edward Martin; her granddaughters Amy Boltz and her husband Luke, Diana Martin, Kathryn Martin and her fiancé Kyle Tice; her great-grandsons Benjamin and Samuel Boltz, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends who she loved dearly. Visitation: Wednesday evening, April 24th from 6:00-8:00PM and Thursday morning from 9:00-10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Mass: Thursday, April 25th at 11:00AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015. Interment: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests prayers, Mass cards or Memorial donations to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave, Flourtown, PA 19031 or Our Lady of Charity Church at the above address. “Send a card, include a sticker and let those you care about know how much you love them” Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019