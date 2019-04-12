|
|
Mildred Mae McLaughlin, 76 of Chester, entered into peaceful rest on March 20, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice in Ridley Park, PA while surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited to a public Viewing at Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St., Chester, PA on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 8-11 A.M. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at Haven Memorial Cemetery, 2500 Concord Rd. Chester Twp. PA. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Raphael M. Hunt Irving and staff of Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St., Chester, PA 19013.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 13, 2019