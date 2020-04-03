|
Mildred Ruth Cassells (nee Northrop), transitioned to her Heavenly Home on April 1, 2020. “Millie” lived a full, and well- loved life. Born to her parents, James and Ellen Northrop on July 19th, 1932, Millie grew up in Essington, PA. She loved her high school days at Ridley Park High School, especially the dances during lunch! She loved to dance! Many of her childhood friends remained in her life. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Gerald E. Peet, Jr., Dawn E. Peet, and Thomas J. Peet, Sr. (Susan J.). Grandmother of Thomas J. Peet, Jr. (Stef), Jeffrey E. Peet (Ali), Steven C. Peet (Marybeth) and Joseph R. Peet. Great Grandmother of T.J., Annie, Lilly, Kaelynn, Nolan and Jordan. Dear sister of the late Doris Costello, and James W. Northrop, Jr., surviving sister is Ida M. Revello, and Sister In Law, Betty Northrop. Aunt Millie loved her nieces and nephews, their spouses, and children. A dear friend, and travel companion to so many throughout the years of her life. She loved those annual trips to New England! She literally travelled throughout the world. Visitation & Funeral: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all services and interment will be private. Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Millie’s name can be made to Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding, PO Box 219, Nassau, DE 19968 This organization touches so many lives, just as she did! Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2020