|
|
Mildred W. Zielke (nee Edgar), 97, of Essington, Pa. passed away on June 21, 2019 at home with family by her side. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074 Services will follow at 11 A.M. and burial will be in Edgewood Memorial Park in Glen Mills, Pa. Mildred was born in Newport, OH to Frank and Effie Edgar on November 9, 1921, one of six children (4 brothers, 1 sister). She went to school at Newport, OH. and graduated from St. Joseph Nursing School in Parkersburg, WV in 1943. An Army Veteran of World War II, Mildred served as a First Lieutenant RN in the European Theater 108th Evacuation Hospital, Utah Beach throughout Northern France. She married Hans Zielke on April 10, 1944 in Queens, NY. After the war she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. and at Piasecki Helicopter, Philadelphia, Pa. She was a member of the American Legion Post # 507 in Norwood, Pa., the VFW Post # 478, Essington, Pa., and the American Legion Auxiliary. Mildred is survived by her son, Richard A. Zielke, of Essington, Pa.; a sister, Mary E. Hall and a brother, Howard Edgar, both of Newport, OH, and several nieces and nephews. The family of Mildred W. Zielke wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Heartland Hospice, Chadds Ford, Pa.; Comfort Keepers (especially Barbara Schollenberger), Springfield, Pa.; and the Rev. F. Michael Knight. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019