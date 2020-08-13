1/1
Milton W. "Bud" Cahall
1929 - 2020
Milton W. (Bud) Cahall passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Bud was born in Upland, PA and a lifelong resident of the Briarcliffe section of Darby Township. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Olga M. Cahall, and his sister, Lois Stover. Bud is survived by his 2 children, Chris (Joanne) Cahall, and Gary (Beth) Cahall, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Bud is survived by his dear friend, Shirley Wilhere. He is also survived by his cousin, Joe Bradley, who was a lifelong friend. Bud retired from the Department of Defense as a Financial Analyst in 1991 after spending 31years at Westinghouse. He enjoyed 29 years of retirement. Bud was an avid sports fan; he was a long-time Eagles’ ticket holder. He enjoyed the Jersey Shore, loved dancing and spending time with his friends and family. He was also very proud of serving his country in the Army Reserves. A Celebration of Bud’s life will be held on Monday, August 17th. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM in the Church of St Denis, Eagle Rd. and St Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial in S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Phila,PA 19103


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church od St. Denis
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Church od St. Denis
AUG
17
Burial
12:30 - 12:45 PM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
