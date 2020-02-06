Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Kady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam R. (Rhodes) Kady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam R. (Rhodes) Kady Obituary
Miriam R. Kady (nee Rhodes), 78, longtime resident of Springfield, PA, died January 25, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Born and raised in Phila, she was a graduate of Germantown High School, class of ‘59. She had been employed as an Administrative Assistant for Atlantic Richfield, later known as ARCO before retiring. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time at their vacation home in Brigantine, NJ. Miriam was a known organizer, a skilled crocheter, and loved a good yard sale. She looked forward to regular lunches with ARCO retirees, and valued staying in touch with all of her family and friends. She was kind, generous, and wise, always willing to listen and give thoughtful advice. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Kady who died in 2017. Survivors: include her Sister in law, Barbara (John) Morris, and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Service and burial will be private. Contributions in her memory to a charity of donor’s choice would be preferred. Arrangements: Toppitzer Funeral Home Condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -