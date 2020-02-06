|
Miriam R. Kady (nee Rhodes), 78, longtime resident of Springfield, PA, died January 25, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Born and raised in Phila, she was a graduate of Germantown High School, class of ‘59. She had been employed as an Administrative Assistant for Atlantic Richfield, later known as ARCO before retiring. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time at their vacation home in Brigantine, NJ. Miriam was a known organizer, a skilled crocheter, and loved a good yard sale. She looked forward to regular lunches with ARCO retirees, and valued staying in touch with all of her family and friends. She was kind, generous, and wise, always willing to listen and give thoughtful advice. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Kady who died in 2017. Survivors: include her Sister in law, Barbara (John) Morris, and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Service and burial will be private. Contributions in her memory to a charity of donor’s choice would be preferred. Arrangements: Toppitzer Funeral Home Condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 9, 2020