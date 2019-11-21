|
Miriam S. Gibbons, 95, formerly of Newtown Square, PA and Lansdowne, PA, died October 27, 2019 in Smithfield, Virginia. Born in West Philadelphia (Transfiguration Parish), she was a resident of Lansdowne for over 40 years prior to moving to Newtown Square 9 years ago. She worked in the FBI and later Villanova University. Miriam was a member of St. Philomena Church Women’s Club and served as a volunteer at St. Francis Country House. She is preceded in death by her husband Martin, to whom she was married for over 48 years. They traveled throughout the 50 states, loved the seashore trips and always made time for square dancing. Mim loved music, walking and the family dogs and kittens. But, especially her beloved Phillies. She is survived by her devoted family: Paul (Jean) Gibbons; Kathleen (Ray) Gibbons; Susan (Lewis) Bilker; Michael Gibbons; Mary Jean (Brian) Gibbons; Patricia (Frank) Gibbons; Christopher Gibbons; and Maureen (Brian) Province; as well as 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Funeral Mass Friday, November 29, at 10 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Family and friends may visit from 8:45 AM in the Church. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anastasia Church or Project Home, 1515 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130 would be appreciated. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019