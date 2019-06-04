|
Molly K. Perkis, 44, of Morton, Pa passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her father Michael Maroney. Molly was a very gentle, compassionate, artistic and loving person. She was not an overly religious woman but had a spiritual connection with the world when viewing art or spending time with nature. Molly enjoyed drawing, stained glass, jewelry making and photography. She also liked spending time at Stillwater Reservoir in the Adirondack Mountains, the Jersey Shore and Disney parks with her children. She loved music, her yellow VW Beetle, her friends but most of all she loved any time that she was able to spend with her husband and children. Molly is survived by her beloved husband William “Bill”; cherished children Verona and Dresden; loving mother Christine; caring brother Sean Maroney (Aimee); sister-in law Elaine Lawley; 2 nephews and 1 niece. Family and friends are invited to Molly’s Visitation June 7th at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM followed by her 7:00 PM Funeral Service. Inter: Private In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Molly’s name be made to Crozer-Keystone Hospice @ Taylor Hospital, 175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, Pa 19078 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019