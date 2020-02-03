|
Monica A. (nee DiFrancesco) Strohl age 60, of Downingtown, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald Strohl; loving mother of Marissa (Matt) Danese and Stephanie Strohl; loving daughter of Joseph and Rita (nee Landolfi) DiFrancesco, cherished grandmother to 9 grandchildren. Also survived by her sibling Geralyn (Joe) Meehan, Margaret DiFrancesco and Joseph (Deborah) DiFrancesco Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, February 6, after 6PM at O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and Friday February 7, 9:30AM in the Funeral Home. Her Funeral Mass will be held 10:30AM Church of St. Andrews, School Ln. and Foss Ave. Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 4, 2020