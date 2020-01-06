|
|
Monica T. Connors, 58, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on December 28 surrounded by her family and friends. She was the beloved wife of Tom Connors. Monica was born on October 23, 1961, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late John J. and Elsa (Zoric) Majcher. She grew up in Upper Darby, graduating from Archbishop Prendergast High School. Upon graduation, she enrolled at Widener University and earned her BA in Accounting. She met her future husband Tom in 1984 and the two relocated to the Naples area of Florida in 1985. The two were wed in Upper Darby, PA, in 1989, and held two receptions as they are blessed with so many friends. Monica lived in the Naples area for 21 years, working for Naples Federal Bank during the day and would aid in parking cars at Plum’s Cafe in the evenings. She was an integral part of Connors Electric, her husband’s business, serving as their accountant and anchor during the company’s inception along through its operations for 30 years. She and her husband relocated in 2006 to their current home in Bonita Springs. Monica was an incredibly intelligent, strong, and fiercely competitive woman. An avid athlete, she was always active and would never let someone win, they had to earn victory. This nature lent greatly to her love of coaching the Greater Naples Little League Fast Pitch Softball for 25 years, leaving quite the impression on those teams. She enjoyed any time spent on the water, playing slots at the casino, or cheering on the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. A lover of animals, she supported the SPCA, the Shy Wolf Sanctuary, and always had canine companionship. Above all though was the time she spent with her husband Tom and their many, many friends. Monica is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Tom Connors. Sister to Michael Majcher and wife Lorraine of PA, Annie Denoncour and husband Vinnie of PA. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, the late John and Steve Majcher. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation to be held on Saturday, January 11th, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm in the Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home located on 28300 S. Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs, Florida. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Monica may be made electronically to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation via www.cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/. The family would like to extend the deepest gratitude to the students and faculty of the St. Laurence Grammar School, Archbishop Prendergast High School for their daily prayers since April.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 7, 2020