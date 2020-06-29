Montraville E. "Monte" Lybrand
Montraville E. “Monte” Lybrand, age 94, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 28, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Montraville S. and Margaret (nee Crowley) Lybrand. Monte was a graduate of John Bartram High School. He went on to serve his country honorably in World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater in the U.S. Army. He was wounded in action in Okinawa and received the Purple Heart Medal and the Bronze Star. Upon returning from the war, Monte was employed with the Veterans Administration as an insurance claims manager and educational liaison. Monte was the beloved husband of the late Catherine R. (nee Rafferty) Lybrand; the loving father of Kathleen Murtagh (Bob), Donna Rutkowski (the late Joseph), Jennifer Glenn (Mark), Montraville G. “Monte” Lybrand and Claire Barnes (Kenneth). He was the devoted grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 9, with one great-grandchild expected in November. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Thursday, July 2, 2020, 9:45 – 10:45 AM at St. Bernadette of Lourdes Church, 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Canine Partners for Life, 334 Faggs Manor Road, Cochranville, PA 19330, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300


