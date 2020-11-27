Muriel W. Wagner (nee Walling) of Springfield passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 at the age of 98 at Glen Mills Senior Living. Muriel was the wife of the late Robert S. Wagner who passed in October 2019. They were married 68 years. Born January 26, 1922 in Central Falls, RI to the late Ellwood W. and Edna Steere Walling, Muriel spent her early years in Providence, RI. She was a 1943 graduate of University of Rhode Island. She majored in textiles and was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. Muriel moved to Philadelphia in 1945 and worked in advertising at Blauners and Lit Brothers. After marrying in 1951 and raising four children, she returned to work at Sears, Media and later Sears, Granite Run in the catalog department teletyping orders. She was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Springfield for over 55 years. She and Robert delivered Meals on Wheels for 14 years after retirement. Muriel genuinely loved her family, friends and life. She enjoyed traveling to 49 states and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, recitals, graduations and weddings. Muriel is survived by her children, Gail W. (Gordon) Bilsland, Bruce W. Wagner, Kurt S. (Karen) Wagner and Leslie E. (John) McCartney, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Clarke Walling , who passed at age 7. Funeral services are private for the family at this time. A public Memorial Service will be held later when it is safe to gather at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Springfield. The family would like to extend a warm appreciation to Glen Mills Senior Living and Compassus Hospice agency for their loving care. Memorial gifts may be sent in Muriel’s name to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 400 Lynbrooke Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 Arrangements by Logan-Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.



