Myron P. Bowman, Sr., 87, of Chester, PA passed away peacefully on July 7th. Mr. Bowman was born to Norman and Myrtle Bowman in Nether Providence Twp, PA. He was a graduate of Chester High School and served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Bowman retired from Scott Paper (Kimberly-Clark) after 35 years of service. He was predeceased by his wife Lillian and son Myron Jr. He is survived by his daughter Lynnei Bowman of Parkside, PA, grandson Frank Fryson (Tommecca) of Amherst, Ohio, and brothers Robert Bowman of Glen Burnie, MD, Herbert Bowman (Elaine) of Chester, PA and William Bowman (Dorothy) of Twin Oaks, PA. Donations in Myron’s memory can be made to Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 100 W 15th St, Chester, PA 19013. Services will be private Arrangements: Hunt Irving Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store