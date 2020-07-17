1/
Myron P. Bowman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myron P. Bowman, Sr., 87, of Chester, PA passed away peacefully on July 7th. Mr. Bowman was born to Norman and Myrtle Bowman in Nether Providence Twp, PA. He was a graduate of Chester High School and served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Bowman retired from Scott Paper (Kimberly-Clark) after 35 years of service. He was predeceased by his wife Lillian and son Myron Jr. He is survived by his daughter Lynnei Bowman of Parkside, PA, grandson Frank Fryson (Tommecca) of Amherst, Ohio, and brothers Robert Bowman of Glen Burnie, MD, Herbert Bowman (Elaine) of Chester, PA and William Bowman (Dorothy) of Twin Oaks, PA. Donations in Myron’s memory can be made to Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 100 W 15th St, Chester, PA 19013. Services will be private Arrangements: Hunt Irving Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved