Myrtle Butler
1925 - 2020
Myrtle Butler, a long-time resident of the Folsom, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital, after a brief illness. Born in 1925 in Chester, Pa., Myrtle graduated from Chester High School and attended Spencer Memorial U.A.M.E. Church. In 1966 she moved to Folsom, PA with her late husband, Wendell N. Butler, Sr. and their five children. Myrtle was a Sales Associate at Strawbridge & Clothier for several years, employed at Franklin Mint, and later on as a Teacher’s Assistant at Swarthmore School District until retirement. She loved socializing, enjoyed traveling, and enjoyed the company of friends and family. She is survived by her son, Wendell N. Butler, Jr., Chester, Pa.; three daughters, Lenore Butler Afawubo of Sacramento, Ca.; Darlene Wade of Elkton, Md.; and Sharifa Vernice Meytung of Philadelphia; sister, Roberta Kelly of Media, Pa.; two brothers, Robert Selby of Wellington, Florida, and Donald Selby, of Chester, Pa. Private Burial. Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
